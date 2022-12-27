Hawaii's ahi supply projected to be strong ahead of new year celebrations

Jeri Broadfoot got a jumpstart on the Hawaii New Year's tradition, buying her ahi days in advance to avoid the long lines and higher prices.
"People will pay anything -- it doesn't matter how much it is -- to have sashimi on New Year's Day," she said. "And I think people are crazy to stand in those two-hour lines, but I'm not one of them."
There won't be a shortage of ahi this year with over half a million pounds of fish expected ahead of the New Year's holiday.
"We have a very strong cultural basis in Hawaii as far as redfish tuna is concerned," said Mike Goto, auction manager at United Fishing Agency. "But I think with the amount that we're projecting to come in, it should be relatively affordable for everybody."
That's great news for many who want to start the year off right, believing the red fish will bring good luck and prosperity.
At Tamashiro Market it looks like ahi prices will run between $17 a pound for medium grade to $43 a pound for premium blue fin toro -- about the same as last year.
And there'll be plenty in between to choose from.
"Usually the two extremes -- the people who want the best, they're willing to pay, and people who are on a budget, they're gonna grab that too -- so that'll leave some in the middle for everybody else," said Guy Tamashiro, who runs the family business.
Tamashiro Market's expecting lines around the block on New Year's Eve as customers rush to get fresh fish -- a staple on many plates -- to ring in the new year.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.