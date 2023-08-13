 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Telcom restores services to 10k Maui customers, working on WiFi service

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaiian Telcom teams are making progress in restoring phone and internet services to customers impacted by the Maui fires.  

Connectivity has been restored to about 10,000 customers in Kula and Makawao, and to several cell sites in Hosmer Grove.

An error occurred