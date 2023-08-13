Hawaiian Telcom restores services to 10k Maui customers, working on WiFi service

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaiian Telcom teams are making progress in restoring phone and internet services to customers impacted by the Maui fires.
Connectivity has been restored to about 10,000 customers in Kula and Makawao, and to several cell sites in Hosmer Grove.
Phoneand WiFi service is now available at the War Memorial Gym shelter and technicians are working to add phone and WiFi service at the shelter at the Kihei Gym.
Customers can request to have calls to their Hawaiian Telcom landlinenumbers forwarded free of charge to another phone number by calling (808) 643-MAUI (6284) or click here to submit an online request.
The company is also working to pause billing charges for customers.
