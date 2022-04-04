 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian musician uses social media to track down stolen family heirloom

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy: Krystal Mokuahi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian musician is thanking the community, and a social media tip for helping her find a valuable instrument that was stolen in Waikiki.

Krystal Mokuahi of music group Ke'olu said her bass was stolen from her car sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at the Waikiki Banyan Hotel.

Mokuahi said the five-string bass holds special meaning to her family, as it was passed down from her grandfather, to her father, to her.

Local musician uses social media to track down stolen heirloom

Courtesy: Krystal Mokuahi

"It means so much because it's such a priceless item within our family," Mokuahi explained. 'It holds so much stories, and so much mana within it."

After realizing it was gone, Mokuahi put out a post on social media.

She said the response was overwhelming.

"It started circling and everyone started reposting it," she explained. "It was amazing how much eyes was able to see it and how much people was helping me and trying to get the word out."

Mokuahi said she received an anonymous message from someone who believed they spotted the bass near a Makiki apartment.

With the help of police, she was able to recover the special instrument.

"They opened up the unit and it was indeed in there. They allowed me to come down and pick it up," she said. "I got to identify it and had pictures showing that this is mine, and I was able to bring it back home this morning."

Mokuahi said whoever lived at the apartment had moved out the day before, but regardless, she's happy they left the bass behind.

She said her main take away from all of this is not to leave valuables inside your car, and thanks the community for all of their support.

Successful bone marrow transplant for Kauai baby battling leukemia
Ukrainian doctor living on Oahu prepares to head to Poland to work as medical volunteer

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK