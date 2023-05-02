 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian Humane Society cuts adoption fees as it struggles with influx of homeless pets

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaiian Humane Society Dog

Hawaii's homeless crisis extends beyond people to pets -- many of them being surrendered as the high cost of living takes its toll on families. And Oahu's largest animal shelter is taking proactive steps to place more dogs in forever homes.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's homeless crisis extends beyond people to pets -- many of them being surrendered as the high cost of living takes its toll on families.

Eric Tubania couldn't wait to give his new dog "Glimmer" a glimmer of hope.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred