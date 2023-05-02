Hawaiian Humane Society cuts adoption fees as it struggles with influx of homeless pets

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's homeless crisis extends beyond people to pets -- many of them being surrendered as the high cost of living takes its toll on families.
Eric Tubania couldn't wait to give his new dog "Glimmer" a glimmer of hope.
"We can't wait to get her home," he said.
It's a forever home that many other pups are still waiting for.
"They all need a home," Tubania said. "They all need a family. It's important because they're living beings, you know. They're just as precious as babies."
Dozens of dogs at the Hawaiian Humane Society are ready for adoption, but not enough people are coming through.
"We've never seen conditions like this before, where since October we've consistently been over capacity and it's really stretching our resources," said spokeswoman Brandy Shimabukuro.
The Humane Society said it normally has enough room for about 40 dogs, but it currently has double that amount.
The story is the same at shelters all across the nation.
"This is a nationwide crisis really, truly," she said.
And in Hawaii, the situation's even worse because of the lack of affordable pet-friendly housing and the high cost of living.
"Inflation is making it that much harder for people so they're being forced to make really difficult decisions of feeding their pets versus feeding their family," Shimabukuro added.
The nonprofit is dropping adoption fees to $25 to entice more people to open their homes. When the Humane Society's new Ewa location opens later in May, the nonprofit will have space for twice as many animals as it does now. The existing shelter has the capacity for up to 150 pets.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
