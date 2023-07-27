Hawaiian Electric introduces pilot program aimed to lower electricity bills

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new way to save money on your electricity bill is underway.
Hawaiian Electric Company and the Public Utilities Commission are launching a pilot program that will allow customers to lower their bills if they use most of their appliances during the day.
They are trying move away from the “one size fits all” model for electricity bills. It requires more energy from the grid to create electricity during the evening or at night versus the daytime when there is endless solar energy.
This will also allow Hawaii to rely less on fossil fuels and cut down on greenhouse gas emission.
“We’ve had a flat rate for a century here in Hawaii. What that doesn’t do is generate how we use electricity today. We want to use price signals and encourage customers to shift electricity demand from the evening to when we have cheap, clean energy,” said Leo Asuncion, Hawaii Public Utilities Commission chair.
The pilot program, “Shift and Save” will give customers the option to save money if they decide to wash their clothes and use their ovens during peak sun hours. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers can see at least a $5 difference each month with these changes.
The program will run for one year and 17,000 customers across the islands will get a notification starting in a few weeks if they are asked to join.
“A lot of research and data collecting went into the 17,000 customers we chose. They represent a lot of different segments like those who have rooftop solars, those who have EVs, low to moderate incomes, small users, large users and more,” said Jim Kelly, vice president of Hawaiian Electric.
Customers can save up to half of what they are paying now on their electricity bills if they switch their use to hours between 9 AM and 5 PM. However, many believe that can be unfair for those who work regular dayside hours.
“If you work from home or do the nightshift, this is great for you but people who do the normal nine to five shift will always pay more because they only have the time to use their appliances after those hours,” said Trejae Willoghby, Waikiki resident.
Hawaiian Electric officials stress not everyone will be able to participate- only 4% of the state population will be asked to join the pilot program. Customers can opt out if they want to.
“Shift and Save” is expected to kick off October 1st.