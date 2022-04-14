Hawaiian Culture Clash Comedy Debuts at UH by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Akea Kahikina stands on the set of Ho'oilina, adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother. MANOA-- The set to Akea Kahikina's comedy Ho'oilina is adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother."It's a love letter to our kupuna, it's a love letter to the things they've left behind for us. And the things we celebrate and carry on," Kahikina said.The sentiment is paired with the farcical plot of Ho'oilina, meaning legacy, or inheritance. The play's actions surround a will reading after the passing of the matriarch of a wealthy family."They are a Kanaka Maoli family living in Kahala on the luxurious slopes of Le'ahi," Kahikina told KITV 4.The proceedings are turned upside down with the arrival of an unexpected visitor from the mainland. Confusion ensues.The play is performed primarily in English and Hawaiian but also works in a mix of dialects, "as well as Pidgin English, a little Texan, a little Mahu," Kahikina said.That's just the beginning of the culture clash, which also manifests visually throughout the caper. Kahikina describes the look as, "Aloha wear, juxtaposed to ABC store dress."Kahikina is completing the final year of the MFA program in "Hana Keaka", the Hawaiian Theatre discipline. The comedy marks the first full run with large audiences on the mainstage since the pandemic.Kahikina wanted the audience to connect to Olelo spoken in a contemporary context, so as to illuminate the past."And we also question, what is family? How do Hawaiians see family? Is it blood? Or do we go beyond? How do we define who we are related to, and how do we define who is Hawaiian?" Kahikina asked. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu unveils new Hawaii license plates honoring Polynesian Voyaging Society Updated Jan 31, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspects still on the run Updated Apr 8, 2022 Video Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs aide indicted by federal grand jury for wire fraud and money laundering Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Focus on Business: Ekahi Health Updated Nov 13, 2021 Business Stocks edge lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020 Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local Honolulu's Seagull Schools gets more time To find new location Updated Apr 4, 2022 Recommended for you