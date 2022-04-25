Hawaiian Airlines recruiting for more than 600 open positions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Airlines launched a statewide hiring campaign this week for hundreds of open airport and operational positions to support the company’s growth as we get closer to the busy summer months.
The airline is recruiting more than 600 positions companywide.
The company is also seeking Honolulu-based pilots and flight attendants as it continues to expand return to pre-pandemic measures. Locally and nationwide, there has been a pilot shortage and to accommodate Hawaiian Airlines has significantly increased wages for pilots and are offering a 10,000 sign on bonus.
“People were surprised by how quickly air traffic rebounded after some of the Covid numbers dropped and people started choosing to go to Hawaii. It’s going to take a lot of husting from our local airlines to have a sufficient number of pilots this season,” said Peter Forman, aviation expert.
Aviation expert Peter Forman says many pilots were lost during the pandemic because of vaccine mandates and many permanently relocated to the mainland.
“The state of Hawaii is not training nearly as many pilots as before and that’s the best source for pilots at Hawaiian Airlines because those pilots want to live on Hawaii. The best option is to focus on people who grew up in Hawaii,” said Forman.
Hawaiian Airlines announced today they will be offering free high-speed Starlink internet connectivity on their flights. Experts say this will be a game changer this flying season.