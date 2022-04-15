 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Airlines cancellations impact holiday weekend travelers

  Updated
  • 0
Hawaiian airlines cancelation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A shortage of trained pilots of larger aircraft lead to a wave of cancellations for neighbor island flights on Hawaiian Airlines this Easter weekend.

There were over 30 scheduled cancellations for Friday.  Some reporting being stuck at the airport for hours waiting on a different flight or trying to rebook.

One of them was Tihani Kekiwi from Maui, who traveled with her young toddler and family.  They arrived at the Kahului airport around 9 a.m. but because of cancellations, didn't make it to Oahu until around 1:00 pm

"I'm kind of discouraged with Hawaiian not gonna lie, they've always been so good and this is probably the worst experience I've had with them," says Kekiwi. 

Shortly after arriving, she also got a notification on her phone saying that their flight back to Maui on Sunday would also be cancelled.

Hawaiian Airlines says they're working to substitute the smaller planes normally used for neighbor island flights with larger ones normally used for international travel to accommodate passengers impacted by the delays.

For those impacted, here's a link to Hawaiian Airlines policies on delays and cancellations. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

