Hawai'i Youth Continuing With Climate Case Lawsuit

One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come.
On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.
Widely considered a groundbreaking case, it's the world's first constitutional climate change case exclusively focused on stopping climate pollution from transportation systems.
The youth plaintiff's claim that their state DOT's operation of a transportation system that results in high levels of greenhouse gas emissions violates their state constitutional right, causing them significant harm and impacting their ability to "live healthful lives in Hawai'i now and into the future."
The youth seek to ensure HDOT steps up to meet the state legislature's goal to decarbonize Hawai'i's economy and achieve a zero emissions economy by 2045.
The youth plaintiffs are represented by a legal team with Our Children's Trust. After the proceedings on Thursday, Senior Litigation Attorney Andrea Rodgers with Our Children's Trust told KITV4, "I'm very encouraged, it's remarkable to see democracy in action, young people today got to sit before a court and the court heard arguments about how these young people are being harmed by climate change and why the judge should allow their case to go to trial, so they can present evidence about how they're being harmed and what the Dept. of Transportation needs to do, to fix their contribution to the climate crisis."
KITV4 reached out to the State, but they declined comment at this time.
It could take until next month to find out if the court allows the case to move forward.
