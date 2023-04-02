Hawaii working on Regenerative Tourism

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM HST MONDAY
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 1118 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy
rain was falling over southern portions of Oahu. Rain was falling at
a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Emergency Management has reported School Street on ramp to H1
freeway was closed due to water running over the roadway. Local
stream levels continue to run at high water levels this evening.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field,
Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks,
Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point,
Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kaiwi Channel...
Kauai Channel...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1215 AM HST.
* At 1010 PM HST, strong thunderstorms continue to develop and track
southwestward around 15 to 20 knots over the waters around Oahu.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Kahuku Point, Laie Point, Honolulu Harbor, Mokulua Islands, Heeia
Kea Boat Harbor, FAD Buoy BO, FAD Buoy J and FAD Buoy CO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--The Local2030 Islands Network kicked off its inaugural conference on Sunday at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Taking place April 2nd through the 6th, the event's hosted in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Pacific Risk Management ‘Ohana (PRiMO).
Hawaiian Green Growth CEO Celeste Connors told KITV4, "The community has really come together to say we want a more regenerative approach to tourism, one that's really looking at investing in our community."
Focusing on climate resilience, regenerative tourism and more, the in-person gathering
features technical experts, practitioners, and government leaders from national and subnational islands across the globe.
The Communities of Practice gatherings will allow experts to share best practices and lessons learned. There's also an opportunity to receive technical training, collaborate, and exchange knowledge and unique island experiences in a peer-to-peer forum.
The in-person Community of Practice (CoP) Meeting coincides with the Pacific Risk Management ‘Ohana (PRiMO) Conference. CoP participants can take advantage of this gathering of hundreds of participants from around the Pacific to network, make connections, hear from subject matter experts on disaster risk management, learn from other islanders, discuss ongoing initiatives, and design action plans.
