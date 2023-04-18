Hawaii under flood watch through Wednesday: How the DOT is preparing

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oahu in Honolulu
County through 1230 AM HST...
At 1056 PM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a
line extending from 24 miles west of Waianae to 15 miles south of
Barbers Point. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Honolulu, Waimanalo, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii
Kai, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Kapolei, Waikele, Kalihi,
Barbers Point, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli, Pearl City, Waipahu,
Hauula and Mililani.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kaiwi Channel...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Maui County Leeward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1230 AM HST.
* At 1023 PM HST, a large area of gusty showers were located along a
line extending from 33 nm south of FAD Buoy CK to 11 nm west of
FAD Buoy P, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, Mokulua Islands, Heeia Kea Boat Harbor, FAD Buoy J,
FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy WK, FAD Buoy II and FAD Buoy MM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
HAWAII (KITV4) - With Tuesday’s flood watch in effect, the department of transportation is gearing up to avoid the same issues we saw with the flood earlier this month.
Storm drains are typically blocked throughout the year so that construction debris and other materials don’t enter them and make their way to the ocean, but when heavy rains like these are expected, it’s time to unplug.
Those will be removed so the systems are able to handle the most amount of water that it can,” said DOT’s information specialist, Jai Cunningham. “Other things, pieces of equipment are secured, and then on our side, all the different trucks and all the different vehicles that are ready to respond to any sort of emergency, those are all topped off with gas so that any time during the night/early morning hours, if we need to deploy, we deploy.”
The DOT has a ranking system for sloped areas throughout the state that can end up being the most problematic during a flood, and they’ll rush to clear those places of debris and make sure water is moving down drains as quickly as possible.
For anyone driving around those sloped areas Tuesday and Wednesday–or anywhere else where you start to see flooding—call the non-emergency line right away so DOT can get to work there.
We’d also just tell people who are out who have fast-running water that’s crossing the street or highway, you’re advised not to go through. but go ahead and notify the authorities–it’s not an emergency–but let them know where the standing water is,” Cunningham added.
This rain can gather quickly if it isn’t dealt with as soon as possible, and can cause severe backups and potential accidents, as we saw with the flood earlier this month.
Cunningham says not only should people check roads ahead of their commutes Wednesday. But they should also keep in mind that these kinds of floods can affect airports and harbors as well–so it’s important to plan ahead.
Kauai is expected to see the worst of the storm, and Mayor Kawakami reminds residents and visitors to drive with caution and to use good judgment while outside.
We wish everybody a safe Tuesday evening and Wednesday,” Kawakami said, “and all the mayors, we communicate regularly. So, whenever one island is in distress, we always offer our help. So, our people should realize that we're all one and that we're in this together and that we'll get through this rain.”
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.