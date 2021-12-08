Hawaii U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele underscores interim shutdown of Red Hill Fuel fuel tanks is most prudent plan

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Congressman Kai Kahele, on Wednesday, joined Good Morning Hawaii to discuss the current state of the Red Hill contaminated water issue.
The congressman explained, after the Navy announced isolating the Halawa shaft from the Navy's water system, he believes the preemptive measure is "out of an abundance of caution" to prevent confirmed contaminated water from Red Hil, to reach Halawa.
Kahele stressed how Hawai'i's U.S. delegation has been working diligently with the state requesting a "stand down" to the Navy of Red Hill fuel farm operations in order to protect the people who rely on the Navy's water system, and the aquifer below the 20 steel-lined fuel tanks.
The Navy has since opposed the state's emergency order to suspend operations at Red Hill, which was set to be discussed during a hearing with the Department of Health, but in a statement from the DOH, that hearing was delayed.
The 80-year-old Red Hill fuel storage facility serves to hold various types of fuel to power U.S. military ships and tanks in the pacific.
Kahele admits, moving the fuel in "reverse order, down to a dozen or two-dozen tankers" and transport it to another location is risky.
He also says, currently there is no separate location above ground on O'ahu that can accommodate the well over 100-million gallons of fuel.
Public calls for accountability of the Red Hill storage sites and the personnel behind it, have grown louder over the years.
Discussions to modify the tanks at Red Hill, according to Kahele, date back nearly 20-years, and whether retrofitting means a secondary containment, or moving the fuel to an above ground bulk fuel storage, it comes with a hefty price tag.
"The estimated proposed cost to build 40 above ground fuel tanks to take the underground fuel tanks and move them above ground was estimated at about $10 billion."
"This is not going to be a cheap fix, and we're looking for the Navy to prioritize that. Convey that to the delegation, convey it to our appropriators, Senator Schatz and Congressman Case, and see what we can do."
Kahele noted the strategic importance of bulk fuel storage in the pacific, but it came with criticisms that if the federal government cannot operate and maintain it safely, it should be removed.
Born and raised on Kaua’i, Lei kicked off her on-air career joining the KITV4 in 2014. From traffic reporter to weather anchor and news reporter, today you can wake up every weekday morning with Lei at the anchor desk on Good Morning Hawai’i’ and Midday.