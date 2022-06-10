Hawaii tourism leaders hoping for a major rebound in international visitors

Tourism may be rebounding, but international visitors are still lacking.
But that may soon change.
With the lifting of restrictions for international travelers, tourism leaders are hoping to see an increase in visitors from other countries -- an important step for Hawaii's economic recovery.
"It's a hopeful sign and hopefully it'll spur the momentum," said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association. "It's really important. International travel accounts for a lot of our visitor spending."
Oahu's particularly dependent on international tourists which is why, according to Hannemann, it hasn't seen the same recovery as the neighbor islands.
"It doesn't mean now that we're going to have choke international visitors that's going to start coming," he said. "There's still some things that need to be done."
The travel industry's still awaiting the return of the Japanese -- the state's top international market.
But countries like Japan have their own restrictions, making it harder for them to visit.
"The diverse mix of visitors is important to Hawaii's continued recovery and sustaining this industry that supports thousands of kama'aina families," said Ilihia Gionson, spokesman for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Even so, tourists from other countries are trickling in.
Australian Matt Formston flew here for a surfing competition today in Waikiki Beach.
He paid $120 for a COVID-19 test to enter the country.
"It's not just the expense of getting tested for COVID-19, it's also the process and the time it takes to get ready. So if you're looking at two destinations, if one of them doesn't require testing, it might be more attractive," Formston said. "Especially for families like if you have to all get tested. If you have a family of five, that's $500. That's a lot of money."
Right now, most of the state's tourists are coming from the mainland.
As the rest of the world reopens, that visitor mix is expected to change -- and Hawaii's visitor industry is counting on it.
