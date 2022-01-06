 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii teen takes down attacker on family trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii teen takes down attacker in New Orleans

An O'ahu girl showed a mugger who's boss on a trip to New Orleans last week.

18-year-old Masina Tupea of Aiea, said she was walking to dinner with her family on December 28th, when a man ran towards them, punched her mom in the face and dislocated her jaw, before trying to steal her purse.

Tupea took off after him and after a struggle and a sock to her eye, was eventually able to pin him down.

"That's when the attacker was like, let me go, just let me go," she described. "I was like what the heck? Shut up. You messed with the wrong family, you messed with the wrong family. You don't even know."

Tupea said the mugger was arrested and charged.

What he didn't know at the time?

Tupea is a powerlifter, who deadlifted nearly 320 pounds at the age of 15.

She says the silver lining in all of this, is the support her family has received from the community in New Orleans and Hawaii, and that everyone is safe.

Tags

Recommended for you