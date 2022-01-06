Hawaii teen takes down attacker on family trip

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
An O'ahu girl showed a mugger who's boss on a trip to New Orleans last week.
18-year-old Masina Tupea of Aiea, said she was walking to dinner with her family on December 28th, when a man ran towards them, punched her mom in the face and dislocated her jaw, before trying to steal her purse.
Tupea took off after him and after a struggle and a sock to her eye, was eventually able to pin him down.
"That's when the attacker was like, let me go, just let me go," she described. "I was like what the heck? Shut up. You messed with the wrong family, you messed with the wrong family. You don't even know."
Tupea said the mugger was arrested and charged.
What he didn't know at the time?
Tupea is a powerlifter, who deadlifted nearly 320 pounds at the age of 15.
She says the silver lining in all of this, is the support her family has received from the community in New Orleans and Hawaii, and that everyone is safe.