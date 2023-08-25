Hawaii Technology Academy ready to increase distance learning options on Maui and beyond

LAHAINA (KITV4) -- With at least one school burned to the ground on Maui and hundreds of children displaced, many families continue pursuing alternative options for their kids.
Hawaii Technology Academy is offering many possibilities in the K-12 range. With headquarters on Oahu and operating since 2009, HTA provides distance education. They're also launching a Lahaina campus beginning next week.
Matt Zitello, Hawaii Technology Academy Interim Exec. Director told KITV4, "HTA has a distance program that's available statewide, we do have space in our high school program and space in our grades 4 & 5, for Lahaina families, West Maui families that are looking for a full virtual option - at the moment our middle school distance program is filled, but it the need arises, and we have staffing, we could very easily pivot and offer distance programming for our middle school students."
While space is limited, Hawaii Technology Academy provides a blended program including community sites. In person classes or home options are both available.
"We opened our enrollment in Kihei for families that were displaced, and/or families that did want to make the commute - we are a blended school, so you're only on campus two to three days a week, you're either at home or working somewhere else, or you're working out in the community, so we had families willing to make the commute, from West Maui to Kihei, but what we're about to begin here, is a specific K-8 Lahaina cohort, based in Lahaina, unique to Kihei, we do have some high school students that are going to continue to commute to Kihei, we're going to provide bussing", said Zitello.
For more information on enrolling at Hawaii Technology Academy, visit myhta.org.