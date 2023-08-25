 Skip to main content
Hawaii Technology Academy ready to increase distance learning options on Maui and beyond

LAHAINA (KITV4) -- With at least one school burned to the ground on Maui and hundreds of children displaced, many families continue pursuing alternative options for their kids.

Hawaii Technology Academy is offering many possibilities in the K-12 range. With headquarters on Oahu and operating since 2009, HTA provides distance education. They're also launching a Lahaina campus beginning next week.

