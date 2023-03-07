Hawaii taxpayers are paying a high cost for evictions

Marla Flores says she got evicted almost a year ago and has since been struggling to get a roof over her head.
"If we want to live in a house, then we're going starve cause we're not going to have enough money to buy food," she said.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 PM HST SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY... .A strong cold front nearing Kauai this evening will sweep from west to east through the islands overnight tonight through Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight tonight and continue through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations all islands. Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 12 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 12 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots. Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday. * WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Marla Flores says she got evicted almost a year ago and has since been struggling to get a roof over her head.
"If we want to live in a house, then we're going starve cause we're not going to have enough money to buy food," she said.
Every year there are about 2,500 evictions in the islands. And many fear more people will be out on the streets because of the high cost of housing.
"It's a huge number of families that are losing their homes that are being forced out on the streets," said Gavin Thornton, executive director of the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice.
A new report by the nonprofit Hawaii Appleseed estimates the costs of social services for evicted families who become homeless is substantial -- with taxpayers paying about $30 million a year.
"Housing affordability is a huge problem in Hawaii that's been getting worse and worse and worse every single year," he added.
As COVID-19 rent relief monies dry up, state lawmakers are considering making emergency rental assistance permanent, while forcing renters and landlords into mediation to avoid eviction.
"Not only are the people that are subjected to eviction really suffering in a very human way, but it's also affecting the rest of us -- our entire communities," Thornton said.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.