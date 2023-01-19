Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice.
The coalition is proposing new taxes on the ultra wealthy, and more tax relief to the low and middle income residents.
Democratic Representative Jeanne Kapela said, "Hawaii deserves tax justice. We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to keep a roof over their heads -- while some of the wealthiest among us are not paying their fair share of taxes."
Kapela added, "We're here joining along other states, six other states who are fighting for tax justice, the federal government is not going to put forward proposals that uplift working families, but yet saddle taxes on working families, then we're going to make sure we're going in at the state level."
According to their website, The Hawaiʻi Tax Fairness Coalition believes in caring for families and in leaving things better for children.
Investing resources in schools, hospitals, parks, and programs for working families will help build a better future.
