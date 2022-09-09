Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on serious felony cases causing chaos in criminal justice system

Jury selection was already underway yesterday for the attempted murder case against Larry Shanks Jr., charged with beating and burning Ramona Castro in a Kapolei bunker in 2020.
When all of a sudden the Supreme Court struck down a separate case against Richard Obrero who killed a 16-year old in 2019, claiming self defense following a burglary of his Kalihi home.
A First Circuit Court judge yesterday dismissed Shank's case, citing the Supreme Court ruling.
"It effectively interferes with the commencement of criminal proceedings for arrest in charge situations in serious cases," said Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen. "Including and not limited to murder, kidnapping, robberies, domestic violence, drug trafficking, sexual assaults, you know, as a result offenders they'll need to release until prosecutors are able to proceed."
Obrero was charged by what's known as a complaint and preliminary hearing, but the Supreme Court's now saying that was unlawful -- setting a precedent for all other criminal complaints.
"Defense counsels statewide have already started to use Obrero decision to attack criminal charges and argue that cases should be dismissed based upon a technicality and oversight that occurred 40 years ago, and not trying to dismiss cases as based on the merits of facts of the case," Waltjen added. "And as a result, you know, serious offenders may be released -- further jeopardizing public safety."
Prosecutors say the state constitution was amended in the 1980s, allowing them to charge felony offenders through complaints and preliminary hearings.
They say there are not enough grand jury meetings, which is delaying the charging of dangerous criminals.
But defense attorneys disagree.
"It isn't like they're going to get released from prison and walk out," said Honolulu criminal defense lawyer Myles Breiner. "If Mr. (Steve) Alm or any other county prosecutor claims we're opening up the flood gates to the prisons, that's ludicrous."
They say prosecutors are at an advantage in grand jury hearings because there's no defense attorneys in the meetings, which are held in secret.
"A prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich at the grand jury," Breiner said. "I'm kind of astounded that they're crying into their coffee about this, that 'Gee, now we're going to have to do this and the public's at risk. The public is not at risk at all."
Prosecutors are pledging to lobby the Legislature to come up with a new law in light of the Supreme Court decision.
Senator Karl Rhoades told KITV4 lawmakers will seriously consider the issue, but: "If you can't even get a grand jury to indict somebody, how are you going to get a regular jury to convict them?"
In the Shank attempted murder case that was set to go to trial yesterday, the Honolulu prosecutor secured a grand jury indictment this morning and hopes to resume the trial soon.
The Judiciary confirmed to KITV-4 that each circuit will be increasing the number of grand jury hearings as a result of the Supreme Court ruling.
