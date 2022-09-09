 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on serious felony cases causing chaos in criminal justice system

  • 0
Crime

Jury selection was already underway yesterday for the attempted murder case against Larry Shanks Jr., charged with beating and burning Ramona Castro in a Kapolei bunker in 2020.

When all of a sudden the Supreme Court struck down a separate case against Richard Obrero who killed a 16-year old in 2019, claiming self defense following a burglary of his Kalihi home.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK