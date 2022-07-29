Hawaii students finally returning to classrooms without COVID-19 restrictions

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's been a long time since Henry Guzman's students were able to sit next to each other.
The sixth-grade science teacher is looking forward to "more collaboration just because with social distancing in the classroom it's kind of difficult to do science labs so kind of excite them about that."
For the first time in two-and-a-half years, 160,000 Hawaii public school students will be returning to the classroom next week without having to mask or social distance.
"Finally get to hear them, see their whole faces instead of from here," said Geri Pung, registrar and student activities coordinator at Jarrett Middle School. "I think when you only see a certain part of a person's face, it's like you don't get to know the whole person."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.