Hawaii State Capitol adding new security measures

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning August 7, the Hawai'i State Capitol will join 37 other state capitols by incorporating metal detection into its security measures. The new screening will be in place at three capitol entrances, two at street level elevators, and one in the basement.
Diamond Garcia (R) House of Representatives serving Ewa and Kapolei, shared his thoughts Monday with KITV4 stating, "I do support the Bill that passed and that's going to be in effect, public safety is of utmost importance."
Honolulu resident, Sherry Corpuz said, "I think if it's safety for everyone, I'm in favor of it, to feel safe in that building."
Not everyone's completely in favor of the new addition.
Oahu resident, Lito Cortez said, "No I'm not in favor, it's safe enough."
Meanwhile, Oahu's Dave Jesme told KITV4, "I think it's a good idea, but I also think that it's good for people to have their right to bear arms, protect themselves, so as long as they're carrying the proper papers to show that they're allowed to carry their weapons, then I think it should be okay."