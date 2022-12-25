Hawaii State Board of Education invites public to take online survey

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The recently extended federal pandemic pause on student loan payments delivers an even bigger benefit for some borrowers.
The Hawaii State Board of Education created a draft strategic plan for Hawaii’s public education system, and it is seeking community input.
The survey is designed to provide the public with the opportunity to share its opinions on the Board’s mission, vision, and core values and the strategic plan’s goals and desired outcomes. The public is invited to take the online survey, which should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, before the January 12, 2023, deadline.
Results will be compiled and shared with the Board and the public in mid-January. The survey is accessible by computer, phone, or tablet but can only be completed once on each device.