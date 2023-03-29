 Skip to main content
Hawai'i senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in Kalaeloa

  • Updated
  • 0
State Senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in 'Ewa

State Senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in 'Ewa. Photo: VA Pacific Islands.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawai'i Senator has concerns about a new Veterans Affairs clinic set to open West O'ahu.

Sen. Kurt Fevella questions if the water is safe to drink, given all the issues with the Red Hill water contamination. Fevella represents Senate District 20 that encompasses 'Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, 'Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, and a portion of 'Ewa Villages.

