Hawai'i senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in Kalaeloa

Sen. Kurt Fevella questions if the water is safe to drink, given all the issues with the Red Hill water contamination. Fevella represents Senate District 20 that encompasses 'Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, 'Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, and a portion of 'Ewa Villages.
"I call for action by the Department of Health to test the system before they open, for PFAS contaminants," he said.
Fevella is concerned the water source is tied to the Navy's water aquifer, contaminated after the Red Hill fuel leak, and he's mistrustful after the military's handling of the affair.
Fevella recalled how the military initially said, "'Oh no no no no, water's not contaminated there. Nothing to do with Red Hill.' Then what happened? Fuel in the water. People sick. I cannot take anybody's word for it from the military."
KITV4 asked if perhaps he's being reactive simply because Oahu's seen so many Red Hill issues?
"No. No," he pushed back, citing his time as a former 'Ewa neighborhood board member.
He says he's aware that for decades, there have been other water problems.
"In 1999, during the Barbers Point base closure, BWS [Board of Water Supply] rejected the conveyance of the Navy water system due to conditions that the system wasn't, it had a high concentration of salty water. The water system was privatized but the source remains the same," Fevella said.
The DOH clarifies, "Barber’s Point Shaft was a Navy water source up until it was closed and transferred to the state in July of 1999. The water system, which includes the source well, is privately owned and operated by Kalaeloa Water Company LLC (PWS No. 355)."
The builder, Hunt Development Group, issued a statement saying, “Hunt Companies, Inc. Hawai'i is committed to creating a Kalaeloa that families and businesses can call home. The Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is a significant part of this vision. Water lines connected to the clinic are owned and operated by Kalaeloa Water Company who conducts regular testing and files public reports showing that the water quality meets state and federal standards.”
The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands referred us to the water company, Hawaii Water Service, when we asked for comment.
The state health department responded to KITV4, "As part of an advance 25 system PFAS study conducted by the DOH, water systems near potential industrial, commercial, or military activities were tested. The former Barbers Point Naval Air Station (BPNAS) water system, currently owned and operated by the Kalaeloa Water Company LLC (PWS No. 355), was tested by the DOH on October 19, 2022. The test results indicate no detections of PFAS under EPA drinking water methods 533 and 537.1. This water system currently serves a population base of 5,256 comprising of residential and commercial activities within the Kalaeloa Community Development District comprised of the former BPNAS base."
All of those above-cited entities declined an on camera interview.
Kalaeloa Water is adamant that the water is clean. General Manager Tony Carrasco assures the public, it's coming from an aquifer ten miles away from the contaminated one. He references BWS's Water Resource Engineer Tom Nance, and Hydrologist Paul Eyre, saying they did a study for HWS on this system.
The DOH agrees, "The Barbers Point water system is not connected in any way the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) water system. The DOH conducted an evaluation for any interconnection possibility with the Ewa end of the JBPHH system to other public water systems during the 2021-2022 Navy Water System Emergency."
Hawaii Water says it tests monthly and comes up clean by state and federal standards. (Click here for its webpage on monthly test results.) "We have completed water tests for various fuels and all test come up negative; we are continuing to test monthly," confirms Carrasco. "Protecting our customers’ health and safety is our highest priority, and we will ensure our water sources comply with any MCL eventually set. We have a rigorous water quality treatment, testing and monitoring program that ensures the water we deliver to customers complies with all standards set by public health experts."
Carrasco says his company was proactive when the Red Hill leak first happened, and started testing at that time. "We are developing monitoring plans to identify any potential detections of these compounds and will take action as needed to ensure our water complies with any new standard set," he emphasizes.
As to Favella's request, Carrasco responds, "We are already completing tests which show no fuels. DOH has not requested testing for this aquifer."
Carrasco assures the public Kalaeloa Water is just as concerned as anyone in the community about selling clean water. Fevella says it better be clean for the service members who risked their lives for this country.
"Being in combat service, coming back with ailments, and we have to have clean water over there," he said.
Fevella says until he sees the DOH OK, this will not be, for him, water under the bridge.