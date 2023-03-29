Hawaii senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in Ewa

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
State Senator concerned about water safety for new VA Clinic in 'Ewa. Photo: VA Pacific Islands.
Sen. Kurt Fevella questions if the water is safe to drink, given all the issues with the Red Hill water contamination. Fevella represents Senate District 20 that encompasses 'Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, 'Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, and a portion of 'Ewa Villages.
"I call for action by the Department of Health to test the system before they open, for PFAS contaminants," he said.
Fevella is concerned the water source is tied to the Navy's water aquifer, contaminated after the Red Hill fuel leak, and he's mistrustful after the military's handling of the affair.
Fevella recalled how the military initially said, "'Oh no no no no, water's not contaminated there. Nothing to do with Red Hill.' Then what happened? Fuel in the water. People sick. I cannot take anybody's word for it from the military."
KITV4 asked if perhaps he's being reactive simply because Oahu's seen so many Red Hill issues?
"No. No," he pushed back, citing his time as a former 'Ewa neighborhood board member.
He says he's aware that for decades, there have been other water problems.
"In 1989, during the Barbers Point base closure, BWS [Board of Water Supply] rejected the conveyance of the Navy water system due to conditions that the system wasn't, it had a high concentration of salty water. The water system was privatized but the source remains the same," Fevella said.