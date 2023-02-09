Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas.
Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
It's why State Senator Stanley Chang (D-Hawaii Kai, Kahala) wants to see some of that money brought back to the state. In Senate Bill 935, the bill says "Hawaii residents generate hundreds of millions of dollars, perhaps billions, in economic activity in other jurisdictions related to gambling, and in return, Hawaii receives no benefit."
The bill would have originally banned advertisements for Nevada hotels and resorts that promote gaming from being broadcast on air or online in Hawaii.
The backlash was swift, with many including the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman criticizing the proposal. Goodman tweeted, "Las Vegas is loved as a vacation & business destination, & we have a special place in our hearts for our Hawaiian friends & Ohana. After all, LV is known as the 9th Island. I’d be surprised that the people of Hawaii would support such a bill since commercial speech is protected."
In the end, at a committee hearing Thursday, the ban on advertisements was stripped from bill, but it does still propose a 30 percent excise tax on companies that run vacation packages for Hawaii residents to gambling destinations.
Chang wants to see that money used for treatment for gambling addiction. "I'm not saying that gambling is inherently evil," Chang says. "But what I am saying if that there is a certain percentage of gamblers that do become addicted and we have to deal with the societal impacts of that - crime, job loss, and to pretend that it doesn't exist in Hawaii, that's a real problem," Chang says.
It's unclear where that new tax revenue would go specifically, but Chang says as it stands now, Hawaii doesn't have any state-funded gambling addiction programs, and that gambling addicts in the state have to rely on national hotlines. Hawaii and Utah are the only two states without any form of legalized gaming.
The amended bill passed the Commerce Committee this morning and will now go to the Ways and Means Committee before it is voted on in the entire Senate.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.