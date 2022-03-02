 Skip to main content
Hawaii Senate Bill Seeks to Administer "Birth Control" to Chickens

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU-- A bill is moving forward to address the nuisance of feral chickens.

Complaints across the state have lead to a Senate bill focused on shrinking populations, in a humane way.

The proposal is to administer a product called OvoControl, a contraceptive for avian populations. The feed has been used previously on pigeons.

The bill took shape after numerous complaints surfaced from Pearl city and Aiea Heights. Now the bill has expanded to a proposed statewide pilot program.

The cost of the program has yet to be determined. The state department of agriculture must get approval from the EPA to administer the product to chickens, according to the bill's latest amendment.

