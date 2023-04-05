Hawaii sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations as public health emergency soon ends

With spring break travel behind us and summer just ahead, another nasty COVID-19 surge is a reminder that it's not over just yet.
"I just don't want to get sick," said Glenn Okazaki, a ballroom dancer who travels frequently for competitions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have almost doubled over the past week and health officials say the threat is still out there.
Even as the public health emergency comes to an end next month, "that doesn't mean that COVID has gone away," said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped to 74 from 39 in late March.
And free testing and treatment could soon end too.
"Every time that we see a rise in hospitalizations that sustains, that is often followed by an uptick in deaths," Kemble added.
State health officials are expecting surges in cases and hospitalizations in the future, which is why they'd like more people to get boosted.
Only about 20% of the state population has had the latest bivalent shot.
"You can do anything you want -- travel, everything -- but if you have your shots then you have less worries," Okazaki said.
