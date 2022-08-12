Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu.
"So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
That's when they got rid of most of their food items -- with the exception of baked goods that go along with their coffees and other drinks.
"We were forced to cut food out -- the hot food completely," she said. "All restaurants are forced to cut costs to survive. ... It's just what you have to do right now."
They're among a growing number of restauranteurs trying to find ways to stay in business as sales drop and the cost of products continue to skyrocket.
"The reason they've reduced it is the increased cost of protein, especially the meat, the pork and the chicken," said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. "So instead of having 30 items on the menu they may cut it down to, let's say 20."
Besides inflation, eateries are still struggling with workforce shortages and the lack of tourists from Asia that once frequented their establishments. And many locals don't have the same disposable income with fewer of them eating out.
"We definitely are seeing a dip in sales compared to July 2019," Matsuoka said. "Some of them have now really looked at their wallets and looked at their bank accounts."
Whether it's cutting the menu or closing early -- restaurants are holding out hope that things will soon get better.
"So community please visit your favorite restaurants because they really need it," she added.
