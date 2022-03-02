Hawaii residents worried about loved ones as COVID-19 surges in American Samoa

SAMOA (KITV4) -- Oscar Betham's mother turns 84 years old this Saturday, but is in lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge for the first time in American Samoa.
"We've seen what happens with people getting COVID, people in the hospital, people on ventilators and people that pass away," he said. "Thinking that they dodged the bullet for two years and now they're on lockdown because of it, yes it's concerning."
With an isolated population of less than 60,000, American Samoa's been largely spared from the disease, but that could quickly change.
"Since they haven't been exposed in the community, it's going to tremendously wipe out them very, very quickly," added Leroy Harris, CEO of HITMethods, a global health consulting firm in Kapolei. "If we let cases become hospitalized there will be no way to stop it."
The outbreak forced Kari Malagamaalii to cancel a family trip to American Samoa for her cousin's graduation in a few months.
"We're super worried because it's such a small island," she said. "It's probably going to be like even more devastating I think with the COVID numbers or the COVID impact only because people ... we're more well prepared here because we have like the technology and stuff versus Samoa people come here to get their treatments."
Harris is sounding the alarm to get help to the island nation before it's too late.
"We have an opportunity to really make an impact before we start losing lives in American Samoa."
Some of Hawai'i's health providers are on standby to help with testing and educating Samoans on how to stop the spread of the virus.
