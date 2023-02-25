 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii residents, sports fans bid a final farewell to Aloha Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Aloha Stadium

Aloha to Aloha Stadium

 Michele Higa

Located on Oahu for the past 47 years, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii's largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team is set to close its doors permanently and make way for a new facility. Fans had one last opportunity to preserve and relive memories on Saturday with a closing ceremony.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Located on Oahu for the past 47 years, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii's largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team is set to close its doors permanently and make way for a new facility.

Fans had one last opportunity to preserve and relive memories on Saturday with a closing ceremony.

Thousands of runners participate in 39th annual Great Aloha Run

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred