Hawaii residents, sports fans bid a final farewell to Aloha Stadium

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Located on Oahu for the past 47 years, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii's largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team is set to close its doors permanently and make way for a new facility.
Fans had one last opportunity to preserve and relive memories on Saturday with a closing ceremony.
"I remember going to UH against Notre Dame, and I played in three state championships in this building, and going to baseball games - the Islanders, catching foul balls in the stands, this place has meant a lot to us, every time I drive by, I always get goose bumps," former St. Louis QB Darnell Arceneaux told KITV4.
Ron Anderson was one of the head project engineers when the stadium was constructed.
"The way it moves on air bearings, that's never been done in the world before, with this kind of weight, this is one of the wonders of the world," Anderson said.
When it comes to what separates Aloha Stadium from the pack, UH football player Tali Moe said, "Just the history, all the players that have been here, legends over here, people in the NFL, the Pro Bowl used to be hosted over here, as a kid I used to watch it, my dad used to talk about it, it means a lot."
Former UH football player Nate Ilaoa told KITV4, "Tough to see Aloha Stadium is going to be gone, but the plans for the future, it's something for the island to kind of look forward to, as a director of recruiting at UH, that's a good recruiting tool, to let kids know we've got a new stadium coming, so I'm excited for it, I'm excited for the players, I'm excited for the community."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.