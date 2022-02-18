Hawaii residents reporting delays in shipments of free COVID-19 tests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was touted as an easy, free tool in the fight against the coronavirus. The Biden administration announced households could get 4 free rapid antigen tests sent by mail.
The kits are supposed to arrive quickly, but many in Hawaii say they either still haven't gotten them yet, or they're only now getting a tracking email from USPS saying the kits are on their way.
We took those concerns to the USPS, who tell it's not a Hawaii-specific issue, and there are no overall service interruptions to the islands:
“Our Hawaii USPS operations are not currently experiencing any systemic processing, distribution or delivery issues. We’re continuing to move every piece of mail through our system in a timely manner as we fulfill our essential mission of connecting Hawaii to the world," spokesperson Duke Gonazles says.
Instead, USPS it's a national issue dealing with supply, and they're working to get them out as quickly as possible:
"I want to emphasize the Postal Service is doing, really an outstanding job here. Once the package ships, over 60 percent are delivered within 24 hours and 90 percent within 48 hours. So they are packing and shipping incredibly quickly and efficiently.
This is an effort that has no precedent. There’s been incredibly strong demand and incredibly strong execution shipping 200 million tests directly to Americans’ doorsteps. So, really, a very strong performance across the board.," USPS said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Dr. Scott Miscovich with Premier Medical Group says the slow rollout is a problem moving forward. He says the U.S. already lags behind other countries when it comes to access to testing.
He says he wishes the recent tests would have arrived while Omicron cases were surging, but says it's still important to stock up.
"I would say take the number of people in your household times 8 and that would be a nice stockpile because when we get to the next variant it'll be very solid to test on a regular basis and having those home tests can make a big difference when it comes to the spread," Miscovich says.
The rapid tests have expiration dates listed, but Miscovich says if you have any at home, don't throw them away because they usually last around 6 months.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.