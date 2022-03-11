Hawaii residents face another financial setback as electric bills set to rise

From turning off the lights to unplugging the washing machine, Patricia Gallardo is doing everything she can to lower her electric bills.
"With summer coming up, we're going to have a hard time (not) using our air conditioner 24/7 because you're going to be so hot," she said. "For cost of living, it's hard. And now it's going to be worse with this thing about Russia. It's so bad. So sad."
With energy prices on the rise, electric bills are forecast to go up. It's just another blow as many residents are trying to climb out of the financial hole.
Hawaiian Electric's projecting a 10% increase in residential bills on Oahu and a 20% jump for customers in Maui County and the Big Island.
Typical electric bills in March range from more than $180 on Oahu to $220 on the Big Island, according to HECO.
On Kauai, recent oil price hikes are expected to raise rates between $4 and $20 a month for the average resident.
And that's on top of the cost of other necessities.
"We're still kind of struggling you know, we need to pay our bills and put gas in our car and keep food on the table," Gallardo said.
HECO has about 8,900 customers more than 30 days behind on bills already on payment plans. And depending on the global turmoil, Hawaiian Electric said energy prices could surge even higher.
"We definitely will be there for our customers and work with them throughout you know this period of uncertainty with the higher oil prices," said HECO spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan. "If customers need need help, please reach out. It's not a good idea to wait until it's unmanageable."
The utility is urging customers to lower their bills by turning off or reducing the use of water heaters, ovens, clothes dryers and stoves. It also advises turning off air conditioners or setting them to 78 degrees and unplugging electronics not in use.
Hawaiian Electric hopes that by summer, residents will see some relief in their bills.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
