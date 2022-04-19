...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii residents continue wearing masks after mandate is lifted
HONOLULU, (KITV4) - The recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases is causing many residents in Hawaii to wear masks more often than not.
Health experts says this is not the time to drop the mask mandate on public transportation.
"we're already seeing an increase in the BA2 sub-variant here and on the mainland. Now is certainly not the time to take away that federal mandate on transportation. We should wait to see what happens with the sub-variant to see if cases increase. I really encourage everyone to wear a mask regardless on a flight," said Jacob Schaefer, director of Infection Control and Employee at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.
New Jersey resident Michel silva is visiting Oahu and said he and his family continue to wear masks everywhere especially on airplanes.
“We still feel comfortable wearing masks because we don’t know who’s vaccinated. Numbers are going up here and in the continental U.S. I am not ready to go out and even more importantly, I am not ready to travel without a mask,” said Silva.
However there are others who agree with the federal decision to make masks optional on public transportation. Larry Ragin says he is fully vaccinated and boosted and feels safe without wearing a mask. He only wears them when they are required such as Uber.
“The pandemic is over. I have done my part and I’m ready for a new normal. We are all going to keep everyone’s safety in mind however we can all do that while moving forward from the pandemic and masks,” said Ragin.