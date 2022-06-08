Hawaii Recognizes, June 8, "World Oceans Day" By Erin Coogan Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Author instagram Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With nearly 24- hundred miles separating the Hawaiian islands from the nearest body of land, it is our kuleana to care, respect, and advocate for our oceans.With June 8ths recognition of World Oceans Day, a number of local community groups have made a splash to contribute to efforts in their own unique ways."We're leaving today for up to a 50 day mission into the garbage gyre, where we hope to fill the ship's cargo hold full of plastic." explained Captain Locky Maclean, with the Ocean Voyages Institute.Paving the way for plastic retrieval in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the Ocean Voyages Institute is launching its latest expedition to the North Pacific sub-Tropical Convergence Zone."In 2020 we kind of set a world record, we removed 340 thousand pounds, 170-tons" continued, President and Founder, Mary T. Crowley.With an overarching goal of removing one million pounds of toxic plastics from our oceans, an immediate impact is felt by surrounding the marine life, and biosphere.But emphasis also lies within transforming those plastics to support future sustainability."Not only here in Hawaii, but world wide there's a lot of things we can do to just step up our game as stewards of the planet." Crowley added. On dry land, hundreds took to the shores to participate in beach clean ups.Sea Life Park has utilized the opportunity to promote widespread education."Not only here in Hawaii, but world wide, there's a lot of things we can do to just step up our game as stewards of the planet" explained, Sea Life Park, aquarist, Michelle Benedict.In extending "World Oceans Day to World Oceans Weekend, the park will be hosting its "World of Shark" celebration-- unveiling the newly renovated Shark Cave.Numerous interactive activities, including a public shark feeding, and Honu release hopes to move the conversation forward about the importance of marine conservation. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories. Author instagram Author email Follow Erin Coogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii after 6.7 earthquake in Philippines Updated Mar 13, 2022 Business Pro Am Golf, Breadshop and NMG Updated Nov 13, 2021 National Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson expected to be confirmed this week after Senate panel vote Updated Apr 4, 2022 National A Covid-19 spike like the one in China is unlikely in the US, experts say. Here's why Updated Apr 1, 2022 Local Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits Updated Dec 2, 2021 Business Home prices up 15.4% in January from a year ago Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you