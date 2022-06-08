 Skip to main content
Hawaii Recognizes, June 8, "World Oceans Day"

"Ocean Voyages Institute"

With nearly 24- hundred miles separating the Hawaiian islands from the nearest body of land, it is our kuleana to care, respect, and advocate for our oceans.

With June 8ths recognition of World Oceans Day, a number of local community groups have made a splash to contribute to efforts in their own unique ways.

"We're leaving today for up to a 50 day mission into the garbage gyre, where we hope to fill the ship's cargo hold full of plastic." explained Captain Locky Maclean, with the Ocean Voyages Institute.

Paving the way for plastic retrieval in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the Ocean Voyages Institute is launching its latest expedition to the North Pacific sub-Tropical Convergence Zone.

"In 2020 we kind of set a world record, we removed 340 thousand pounds, 170-tons" continued, President and Founder, Mary T. Crowley.

With an overarching goal of removing one million pounds of toxic plastics from our oceans, an immediate impact is felt by surrounding the marine life, and biosphere.

But emphasis also lies within transforming those plastics to support future sustainability.

"Not only here in Hawaii, but world wide there's a lot of things we can do to just step up our game as stewards of the planet." Crowley added.

Sea Life Park "Shark Cave"

On dry land, hundreds took to the shores to participate in beach clean ups.

Sea Life Park has utilized the opportunity to promote widespread education.

In extending "World Oceans Day to World Oceans Weekend, the park will be hosting its "World of Shark" celebration-- unveiling the newly renovated Shark Cave.

Numerous interactive activities, including a public shark feeding, and Honu release hopes to move the conversation forward about the importance of marine conservation.

