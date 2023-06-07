Hawaii Ranks Highest in Debt To Income Ratio

HONOLULU (KITV4) - So much about life in the islands is living the Aloha spirit, but for many people, the economics of living in Hawaii aren’t all good feelings.
A new report released last week from USAFacts took information from the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve. They determined that Hawaii has the highest debt to income (DTI) ratio of any State in America. For every single dollar of income, Hawaii household have an average of 2.26 cents worth of debt. That total includes housing debt in mortgages, as well as non-housing debt including revolving lines of credit, credit cards, auto loans and student borrowing.
After Hawaii, Idaho came in 2nd highest at $2.07 - the only other state over the 2 dollar mark. Maryland, Colorado, and Utah rounded out the top 5. The lowest DTI in the country was in New York - the only state where income was higher than debt with a ratio is at 97 cents of debt to each dollar of income per household. Still, that dubious distinction for Hawaii may have some mixed results.
“The increase in debt is not always a bad thing,” said Eugene Tian, Chief Economist at the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT). “It may be a good thing because people feel confident about their futures. When they purchase and invest in real estate properties, they will also increase their quality of life and they feel confident about their future so they can afford it.”
The natural questions: how did this happen, and why here?
Tian went on to add that while there are those positive elements to the increase in debt, there still is not a commensurate level of growth in income.
