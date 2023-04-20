Hawaii ranked cleanest air in America

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you weren't breathing easy before, you might be able to now. Kahului and Urban Honolulu ranked the top two cleanest cities in the country for clean air.
That's according to new data, released by the American Lung Association, in it's 2023 "State of the Air Report."
Rankings are based on particle pollution levels collected and calculated over the past three years by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"It collects and puts all that data together to be able to give a composite of where our air is," explained ALA Hawaii, Executive Director, Pedro Haro.
Car exhaust, burning fuels, and urban congestion notorious air pollutants that typically hang around more densely populated areas.
Here in Hawaii though, trade winds blow a lot of that pollution to the middle of the ocean. Still that doesn't mean the state's clean air conditions don't come without unique island specific pollutants.
"Unfortunately, for Maui County, because of the brush fires that there have been in the recent years we have received a C grade for 24-hour particle pollution," Haro continued.
However, improvements in other areas of the state, Hawaii County specifically, after the most recent eruptions of Kilauea and Moana Loa are helping stabilize the state's overall air quality.
"We are seeing Hawaii Island finally returning to that clean air because vog doesn't just effect one island, it spreads to all the other islands," Haro concluded.
Not included in the study, however, is how vog compares to urban pollution when it comes to impacting those with respiratory concerns.