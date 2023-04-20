 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii ranked cleanest air in America

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunny sky generic
Courtesy: Ritam Baishya via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you weren't breathing easy before, you might be able to now. Kahului and Urban Honolulu ranked the top two cleanest cities in the country for clean air.

That's according to new data, released by the American Lung Association, in it's 2023 "State of the Air Report."

The 2023 annual air quality assessment from the American Lung Association has been released and Hawaii is one of the top states with the cleanest air.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred