 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Hawaii plans to relocate homeless back to the mainland with their families

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State leaders are proposing a bold plan to try and reduce the homeless population in the islands.

Hawaii is no paradise for Michael McCann and Michael French who landed here about a month ago with nowhere to go.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred