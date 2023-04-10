Hawaii philanthropist pledges $1 million to Hawaii Restaurant Association

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii's restaurant and culinary industries are getting a financial boost.
Y. Hata, the state's largest food distributor, is donating $1 million over the next five years to help the "Hawaii Restaurant Association" pay for training programs and culinary education for students.
The announcement was made at Y. Hata's 110th anniversary.
"If a restaurant doesn’t have the culinary education and someone is a really good cook and they never really got formal training, this program will really help them. A lot of times, they just need to learn the basics and that goes a long way," said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of Hawaii Restaurant Association.
The Hawaii Restaurant Association will receive the first amount in $200,000 by the end of this month.