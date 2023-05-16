Hawaii officials address Kailua pollution

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Polluted air and water remains a recurring issue in Kailua.
For months, residents have complained about sewage and chemical smells around the town and beaches. In a press conference Tuesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health made clear who needs to be held accountable.
“It is the city's responsibility to comply right there permit and it is very concerning on a discharger does not meet the legal responsibilities,” said Bobbie Teixeira, Acting Director of the Environmental Health and Safety State of Hawaii.
“There are treatment technologies available including dilution that these incidents shouldn't occur. We live in a day and age where we should be able to flush our toilets and swim in ocean waters so it's not tolerated and I don't want people to think that it is even a day of an exceedance is too much.”
While affirming that City officials need to be held accountable, Teixeira stopped short of stating any imminent actions, or a timetable for seeing those changes.
KITV4 reached out to City officials who were not yet available for comment.
Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.