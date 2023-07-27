Hawaii Ocean Plaza Investor From Japan Out $560k, Was Also Promised A Visa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Anyone who has driven up and down Kapiolani Boulevard at any point over the last six years has seen it. The weathered tarps over cyclone fencing at the 1300 block of Kapiolani covers the site which was supposed to be where you would see the Hawaii Ocean Plaza.
Plans were introduced to investors in 2017 calling for over 40 floors of hotel rooms, office space, fine dining and condominiums. In 2023: No high rise. Nothing built. Not even a foundation.
Among those unpleased by the lack of progress is Japanese investor Kiyohito Nishibayashi.
“When these investors invested either half a million or a million dollars into this EB 5 (immigration investment) program, the understanding was that the developer would build the project and they would hire the lawyers,” said Andrew Daisuke Stewart, lawyer for Nishibayashi. “The immigration lawyers necessary for the investors to submit their green card application to the United States government. And we just after five years, my client received the letter from immigration basically saying that their intent is to deny the application.”
A letter dated July 3, 2023 outlined the reasons for Nishibayashi's application being rejected. One major issue was that because his funding was considered more of a loan than an investment required for EB 5 qualification. It’s an issue one would think should have been addressed a while back.
“We're finding out for the first time that the application for the Green card submitted to us cis by the attorneys that the developer hired,” added Stewart. “My clients never knew who those attorneys were. They paid, like a $60,000 processing fee, which was supposed to go to paying their, immigration attorneys. But my client never had any contact with those immigration attorneys. We don't know who they are.”
Careful not to point fingers at anyone for specific failures, it does seem pretty clear that what Nishibayashi signed up for in 2017 has not come to fruition.
“I don't know if it's, intentional misrepresentation or it was incompetence, but I am surprised of three things. 1) That the way the, contractors structured that, you know, it wasn't in the form of an investment and it was in the form of a loan, 2) They didn't even include in the original petition, design plans, architectural plans. And thirdly that, that the equity that was put into the project was, you know, less than half of what was in the project plan.”
The project called for $60 million in initial funding, but records show that actual capital raised was less than $25 million.
KITV4 reached out to the developer for this project for comment on these assertions and have yet to hear back.