 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Ocean Plaza Investor From Japan Out $560k, Was Also Promised A Visa

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Ocean Plaza 1

There's a piece of property on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center .. where "Hawaii Ocean Plaza" was supposed to be built. That project's now been stalled for years.

HONOLULU (KITV4) --  Anyone who has driven up and down Kapiolani Boulevard at any point over the last six years has seen it.  The weathered tarps over cyclone fencing at the 1300 block of Kapiolani covers the site which was supposed to be where you would see the Hawaii Ocean Plaza. 

Plans were introduced to investors in 2017 calling for over 40 floors of hotel rooms, office space, fine dining and condominiums.  In 2023: No high rise. Nothing built. Not even a foundation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred