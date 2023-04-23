 Skip to main content
Hawaii observes National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

  • Updated
Friends of the Children's Justice Center of Oahu continues working toward helping more kids
Courtesy Mi Pham via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4)--The State Judiciary's Children's Justice Centers and their partner agencies, along with the Friends of the Children's Justice Center of O'ahu joined together for a press conference Sunday as part of April's National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Statewide Director of the Children's Justice Center of Hawaii, Jasmine Mau-Mukai said, "When we look at the statistics, the majority of cases still are sexual abuse in nature, but we are seeing an increase in children who are witnessing violence - that tends to be domestic violence, we want those kids to be seen as well."

Tags

Reporter

