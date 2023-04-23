Hawaii observes National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

HONOLULU (KITV4)--The State Judiciary's Children's Justice Centers and their partner agencies, along with the Friends of the Children's Justice Center of O'ahu joined together for a press conference Sunday as part of April's National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Statewide Director of the Children's Justice Center of Hawaii, Jasmine Mau-Mukai said, "When we look at the statistics, the majority of cases still are sexual abuse in nature, but we are seeing an increase in children who are witnessing violence - that tends to be domestic violence, we want those kids to be seen as well."
The Children's Justice Centers of Hawaii last year - tracked about 2100 total cases of child sex abuse, felony physical abuse, child sex trafficking and children who witnessed a violent crime.
There were 332 more cases in Hawaii than 2020 when schools shut down during the pandemic.
Serious physical abuse, head trauma, burns and bruises, fractures, plus children that are witnesses to crime, along with trafficking and exploitation are also concerns. Mau-Mukai added, "Females tend to be the majority of the victims, but what's interesting in looking at some of the demographics is those numbers are starting to increase, I think the question is why are we starting to see more boys coming through the system? I think it's to the credit of raising education and awareness about the issue."
Joining Sunday's event, windward O'ahu Girl Scout Troop #30 packed bags that will be given to displaced child victims of abuse.
The Oahu Sex Abuse Treatment Center 24 hour hotline can be contacted by calling 808-535-7600. You can also email satchawaii.org
Also, schools can request guest speakers, regarding digital safety, crime stopping, and preventing child exploitation, by emailing honolulupd.org.
