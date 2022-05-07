Hawaii Nurses Association Raises Awareness this Nurse's Appreciation Week

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Hawaii Nurses Association is kicking off this week by voicing their concerns for the nursing shortage in the islands.
A large concern is hospitals in rural areas. It is difficult to keep nurses in those parts of the state.
President of the HNA, Dan Ross, says nurses at Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital on the Big Island are making roughly $10,000 less than the nurses at Queens Medical Center in Oahu.
“It’s even more expensive to live on the Big Island than it is to live here in the city yet they are making 20% less than the nurses on Oahu who work for the same company. It’s about recruiting nurses and nobody is going come out here for low wages and above-average rent,” said Ross.
Ross says hospital wages are competitive within the islands however they must be competitive across the nation.
“Even though our wages are relatively high here in Hawaii, if you factor in cost of living, we are the lowest in the whole country. You could work anywhere else in the United States as a nurse and have a higher standard of living,” said Ross.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says his team plans to increase wages, offer loan forgiveness and housing to recruit and retain nurses in Hawaii.
“One of the challenges we have is housing for our nurses. We need to build a lot more affordable housing and workforce housing for really strong working people. If we don’t have nurses, we’ll have a problem staffing our hospitals,” said Josh Green, Lieutenant Governor.