Hawaii nonprofits working with troubled youth worry about increasing violence in the community

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Many in the community are fearful that shootings are becoming more prevalent in our own backyard.
"It's terrible to hear, you know, these things happening in our community and even in the state," said Mac Schwenke, vice president of Adult Friends for Youth.
That's why youth organizations are trying to ramp up efforts to help children in crisis before they turn down the wrong path.
"It seems to be a lot easier now for kids to get a hold on weapons than it was before. So that's where our biggest concern is right now," he said. "There is a concern in many of our schools and many of our communities that they see the increase of violence."
A 19-year-old former gang member wanting to get away from the violence in his neighborhood credits Adult Friends for Youth for helping him gain a new perspective.
He joined the organization in high school and is now getting a college education.
"It made me see that fighting and gang stuff is not worth it and it made me see that there's more to life," said the teen, who asked not to be identified. "I would kind of just say to all the other kids that violence is not really the answer."
Nonprofits say the pandemic is fueling the violence -- with more people under stress and anxiety over the past couple years.
And with mental illness on the rise, there's not enough programs to meet the demand.
"I'm very worried. It's definitely coming on the heels of this pandemic, which has created a lot of anxiety in both adults and children," said Cynthia White, who runs Kids Hurt Too Hawaii. "And as we know anxiety is part of the problem of children acting out."
White says the group, which is helping children who've experienced trauma, is expanding as much as it can with limited resources.
Nonprofits are calling on the state to invest more in programs that help youth in need.
"If we don't take care of this issue today, this issue can get worse and worse down the line and what we don't want to see happen again is what we seen last night in the shootings of the three young men," Schwenke said.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.