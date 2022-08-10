Hawaii nonprofits face uphill battle in ending homelessness

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - William Vierra has been on and off the streets for the past 30 years.
And when he was housed, "I'd be working at a job and I wouldn't be able to pay after awhile cause I got laid off or I had some problems with another worker."
He says his troubles stem from the many voices in his head.
"It stops me from doing a lot of things," Vierra said. "It's a mental problem that sticks with me. It's something that I don't think I deserve, but I do have it."
About 20% of the homeless people who do get housing still can't keep a roof over their heads.
That's according to the Institute for Human Services, which hosted about 100 service providers from 19 groups across the state today to try to find solutions to the growing homeless crisis. And specifically strategies to keep people in their homes.
"If you spent years on the street and then somebody places you into housing, it's a huge transition," said Connie Mitchell, executive director of the Institute for Human Services. "And people have really been traumatized quite a bit already being out on the street."
And for many traditional life is difficult -- holding a job, feeling secure and getting the substance abuse treatment or mental health care needed to maintain a healthy home.
"We just have a hard time being in a house. It's uncomfortable to us at that point. Watching TV and cooking in a simulated kitchen is not what we're used to," said Teri Jones, a homeless woman living in Honolulu. "And we don't feel like we fit in. People make us feel like there's something wrong with us."
Homeless service providers say it's not just their problem -- but all of ours.
They're calling for more residents to step up -- to volunteer with groups that provide shelter and support for those in need. That includes landlords who participate in low-income housing programs and volunteers who can welcome homeless people into the community.
"It hits deep cause Hawaii's my own and Hawaii's all of our home but I know that the aloha spirit is to love and I think that's what we need more is aloha," said Kainoa Elderts, a program coordinator at IHS.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.