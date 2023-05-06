Hawaii Men's Volleyball Team toppled by UCLA in NCAA Championship Match

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
FAIRFAX, Virginia (KITV4) – The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team finished just short in its quest for a third consecutive national title, losing to top-seed UCLA in four sets Saturday in the NCAA Championship Match, 28-26, 21-33, 25-21 & 25-21.
The Rainbow Warriors closed out as NCAA runner-up for the third time overall after setting a school-record with 29 wins, making the national title match for the fourth year in a row. UH also became the first program to appear in the championship match four straight years since the Bruins did it in the 1990s.
At a watch party in Waikiki, UH fan Noe Gonzalez said, "You've got to give them (UH) a lot of respect for what they've done and what they've accomplished - a three-peat, that would have been just amazing, two-peat is still amazing, one-peat great, it's all good, to me they're still great."
"Today it was disappointing, you know I'll be honest, very disappointing, but I'm very proud how they play, how they represent the state of Hawaii, a three-repeat is hard", said University of Hawaii fan Shoko Burkett.
UH fan Sheldon Nagata told KITV4, "For me there's no disappointment because all of these guys, they're winners all the way, these last three years have just been incredible - the University of Hawaii Men's Volleyball team, hats off to them because they are just incredible athletes, to take it this far in the journey has just been so fantastic for our fans of Hawaii, they gave it their all and they're true warriors."
The 2023 NCAA Men's Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team included two UH players: Jakob Thelle and Dimitrios Mouchlias.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.