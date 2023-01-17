Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's Overthrow

HONOLULU-- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at the First United Methodist Church, as did a meditation on reconciliation.
"We say Hookuikahi in the Hawaiian, in remembrance of the overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani, which was a dark moment in the history of Hawaii," Dr. Kaleo Patterson told KITV, "Reconciliation is about moving past some of the hurt and the injustice."
130 years ago said injustice towards the Hawaiian kingdom was etched into history. Parishioners heard the words of the Queen as they are read. In song, Queen Liliuokalani wrote "Behold not with malevolence the sins of man, but forgive and cleanse."
The Onipa'a Peace Parade departed earlier on reconciliation day, from the Mauna'ala Royal Mausoleum in Nu'uanu valley. This year students were asked to carry a portrait of an elder to honor Kupuna in their lives.
"I was 10 years old when we did the hundredth commemoration of the overthrow. And essentially my little sister was in a stroller then," Anela Benson said, "30 years later we get to walk her babies in a stroller."
The message is passed down year after year with more reflection on the historic events of 1893.
"That's why we get all these kids over here. We're trying to educate them about our people, our livelihoods, you know. The best education is on hand," Lopaka Lonoaea told KITV4.
Dr. Kahu Kaleo Patterson says it's important to look directly on the past.
"We have to work through the issues that create hurt and trauma. Otherwise they create more hurt and more trauma. We can't leave things in the dark," Patterson concluded, "We have to bring the light of day to those scenes and bring healings so that we can be a society of which justice and mercy emerges for all people in Hawaii."