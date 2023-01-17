 Skip to main content
Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's Overthrow

A parade for peace and reconciliation

Hundreds marched in the Onipa'a Peace parade, honoring the legacy of Queen Liliuokalani.

HONOLULU-- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

