Hawaii maintains indoor mask mandate as CDC advises most Americans can stop wearing them

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A customer waiting to enter a restaurant holds a protective mask in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The states indoor mask requirement, which requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status, expired on Wednesday.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Despite the CDC's new guidance that most Americans can stop wearing masks, Gov. David Ige told KITV that for now, the state will keep its indoor mask mandate in place.
Health officials said they are watching the spread of the disease globally and what happens as states across the nation lift their masking requirements.
Hawaii's cautious approach to lifting mandates that keep COVID-19 at bay is welcome news for some residents who still wear masks even where it's not required outdoors.
"We're just worried about the people who can't get vaccinated or if they got vaccinated, get sick, they really hurt," said Kapahulu resident Jonathon Wellman.
But others like state representative Val Okimoto said the restriction should be lifted. She said it has taken a heavy toll on the economy and mental wellbeing of residents.
"We need to move past this somehow. I don't really see an end to it," said Roxann Broughton, a visitor from Massachusetts. "I don't think that it's going to go to zero. And so I think it's time to test the waters."
Hawaii is the last state in the nation that either hasn't gotten rid of the mandate or at least announced when it will end.
"Right now there are several countries in Asia that are experiencing a real surge in COVID-19," said Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the Health Department. "We're right in between the U.S. mainland and some of those Asian cities so we've got to keep a close eye on what happens not only here in the islands, but elsewhere as well."
State officials point out the CDC eliminated masking recommendations once before, then was forced to reinstate them when COVID-19 cases surged again.
Hawaii has kept its indoor mask requirement in place throughout. And Ige credits the mandate in part for the second-lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the country.
The mask mandate is part of an emergency proclamation that expires a month from now, on March 25.
