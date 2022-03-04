Hawaii Looks to Slash Russian Oil Imports, as Legislators Stand by Ukraine by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hawaii Legislature urged contractors to cuts ties with the governments of Russia and Belarus. HONOLULU-- With more than a quarter of Hawaii's crude oil imports originating from Russia, Par Pacific pledged to end agreements to accept Russian crude imports this week.Of all imported foreign crude, the US only takes in 3 per cent of its oil from Russia. Yet, 28 per cent of Hawaii's crude oil imports have been obtained via recent contracts from Russia.Meanwhile, legislators from Hawaii's House and State Senate stood at the Capitol with members of Honolulu's Ukrainian community, announcing this week's resolution. The measure urges contractors in Hawaii to cease doing business with either the Russian government, or with Russia's ally Belarus. The House resolution also calls for the suspension of any work related travel to Russia or Belarus and the ending of any "sister city " ties with municipalities in those countries.Hawaii's distancing from Russian commerce comes at a time when Oahu will shut down it's coal fired power plant in the fall.The Hawaii State Energy Office says renewable projects are on target, hitting all benchmarks. Hawaii has a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.According to the US Energy Information Administration, for the year 2020, Petroleum generation made up 60 per cent of Hawaii's electricity sector.Coal was down to 11 per cent of the state's generation.A record 26 per cent of electricity supply came from renewables such as solar, biomass and geo-thermal. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Inatsuka Engineering, Bike Factory and HI Tech Support Updated Nov 13, 2021 Top-stories Oahu man gets package returned after 10 years Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Lt. Governor Josh Green announces run for Governor Updated Feb 10, 2022 National Biden says US ready to 'give the diplomacy every chance to succeed' in defusing Russia-Ukraine crisis Updated Feb 15, 2022 National A year after Mary Johnson's disappearance, federal officials are finally acting on the crisis of missing Indigenous people in America Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you