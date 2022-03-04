Hawaii Looks to Slash Russian Imports, as Legislators Stand by Ukraine by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hawaii Legislature urged contractors to cuts ties with the governments of Russia and Belarus. HONOLULU-- With more than a quarter of Hawaii's crude oil imports originating from Russia, Par Pacific pledged to end agreements to accept Russian crude imports this week.Of all imported foreign crude, the US only takes in 3 per cent of its oil from Russia. Yet, 28 per cent of Hawaii's crude oil imports have been obtained via recent contracts from Russia.Meanwhile, legislators from Hawaii's House and State Senate stood at the Capitol with members of Honolulu's Ukrainian community, announcing this week's resolution. The measure urges contractors in Hawaii to cease doing business with either the Russian government, or with Russia's ally Belarus. The House resolution also calls for the suspension of any work related travel to Russia or Belarus and the ending of any "sister city " ties with municipalities in those countries.Hawaii's distancing from Russian commerce comes at a time when Oahu will shut down it's coal fired power plant in the fall.The Hawaii State Energy Office says renewable projects are on target, hitting all benchmarks. Hawaii has a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.According to the US Energy Information Administration, for the year 2020, Petroleum generation made up 60 per cent of Hawaii's electricity sector.Coal was down to 11 per cent of the state's generation.A record 26 per cent of electricity supply came from renewables such as solar, biomass and geo-thermal. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Financial pro offers advice on saving money and setting goals in 2022 Updated Jan 3, 2022 News Public asked to start conserving water in a "proactive" measure Updated Dec 27, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds and fading surf Updated Feb 9, 2022 National Heisman Trophy for 2021 season goes to Bryce Young Dec 11, 2021 Crime & Courts Feds arrest a New York couple and seize $3.6 billion in stolen cryptocurrency Feb 8, 2022 Top-stories Weekend Forecast: Light winds for one more day Updated Nov 20, 2021 Recommended for you