 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Looks to Slash Russian Imports, as Legislators Stand by Ukraine

  • 0
The Hawaii Legislature Denounced the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Hawaii Legislature urged contractors to cuts ties with the governments of Russia and Belarus.

HONOLULU-- With more than a quarter of Hawaii's crude oil imports originating from Russia, Par Pacific pledged to end agreements to accept Russian crude imports this week.

Of all imported foreign crude, the US only takes in 3 per cent of its oil from Russia. Yet, 28 per cent of Hawaii's crude oil imports have been obtained via recent contracts from Russia.

Meanwhile, legislators from Hawaii's House and State Senate stood at the Capitol with members of Honolulu's Ukrainian community, announcing this week's resolution. 

The measure urges contractors in Hawaii to cease doing business with either the Russian government, or with Russia's ally Belarus. 

The House resolution also calls for the suspension of any work related travel to Russia or Belarus and the ending of any "sister city " ties with municipalities in those countries.

Hawaii's distancing from Russian commerce comes at a time when Oahu will shut down it's coal fired power plant in the fall.

The Hawaii State Energy Office says renewable projects are on target, hitting all benchmarks. Hawaii has a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, for the year 2020, Petroleum generation made up 60 per cent of Hawaii's electricity sector.

Coal was down to 11 per cent of the state's generation.

A record 26 per cent of electricity supply came from renewables such as solar, biomass and geo-thermal.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK