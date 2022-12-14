 Skip to main content
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Juan Baron listened to a Spanish - English translator in court, through earbuds, during a hearing on Wednesday. 

HONOLULU-- Juan Baron was in a Honolulu court Wednesday, his case set for trial next month.

