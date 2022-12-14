Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU-- Juan Baron was in a Honolulu court Wednesday, his case set for trial next month.
Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Barron appeared in court Wednesday next to a Spanish - English translator, listening with headphones throughout the proceedings.
The initial motion to compel sought by the defense had been regarding discovery of recorded jail calls.
The August 1st filing by Deputy Prosecutor Catherine Lowenberg states that Baron only spoke Spanish on the phone with his mother, and that Baron admitted on an OCCC phone call "that his defense is that he does not speak English."
The document filed in August by the prosecution also attested that Juan Baron spoke only English the entire time while with companion Scott Hannon and others. Hannon is now a witness for the state.
Also sought by the defense in discovery, are recorded interviews of the defendant. Screenshots were previously released of Baron's March 10th interview with LAPD. The prosecution characterizes Baron as seeking to escape the room and prying back a panel.
What's more, the defense has also asked for the 5,000 page plus police investigation "closing report," among the key discovery still outstanding.
"Thank you for entertaining and setting the 2nd motion to compel, because I think it had the desired effect," defense attorney Kyle Dowd told the judge,
"It encouraged the police department to get us the closing report at least in significant part. But secondarily, it seems the government is unaware of what is to come."
This is the second time the defense has turned to the court with a motion to compel.
The prosecution said of the outstanding discovery:
"Yes we do still have outstanding search warrants to conduct. The defendant applied for several credit cards in Mr. Ruby's name," Lowenberg explained, "We don't have the search warrants for those yet."
Lowenberg also said "it took the medical examiner until 2 days ago to even come up with a report."
The prosecution told the judge there is no effort to withhold discovery, but that the prosecution is simply trying to catch up. The defense maintains it does not have all the discovery it is entitled to.
