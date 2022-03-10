Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner remembered

HAWAII LOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- People are remembering the Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner, Gary Ruby, for the man he was.
KITV4 spoke with the real estate agent who helped Ruby buy his Hawaii Loa Ridge home and its former owner. Both had only kind words to say about him.
Now a crime scene, realtor Lore Woodley fondly remembers selling Ruby his home on Hawaii Loa Ridge in February 2020 -- a home he called his "Forever Home."
“He’s a man who worked hard all his life, every day, being frugal to afford the home he wanted as his forever home “He worked so hard, to have your golden years, and two years later, all that be gone,” Woodley said.
Keith Mangum sold this home to Ruby and says he is devastated at the news and that fond memories of his home are ruined forever.
“That is part of the imagery, you just don’t want to think about. I know exactly where he was I know exactly where he was found. I think that is the shocking part is you know everything. Because you did live there,” Mangum said.
Mangum and Woodley say even though most of their relationship with Gary Ruby was professional, he became more than that, someone they call a friend.
“I am truly heart broken, news nobody would like to hear. Even those who had a professional relationship with him would say, no way,” Woodley said.
“What they did was wrong what they did was brutal. What they did was unhuman and Gary is not the kind of person who should have had that happen to him," Mangum added.
Both say they hope whoever is responsible for the killing of their friend receives the appropriate punishment for his death.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.